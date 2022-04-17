Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $827,000 Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Amalgamated Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

