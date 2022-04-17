TAGStone Capital Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

