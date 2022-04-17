Platform Technology Partners Sells 304 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,246,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $419,162,000 after acquiring an additional 580,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

