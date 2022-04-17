Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

