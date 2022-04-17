Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815,885 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

