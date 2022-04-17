29,967 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Southside Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

