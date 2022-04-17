Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in City by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCO stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

