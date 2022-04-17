Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 130,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $4,966,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDT by 177.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 30.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of IDT opened at $30.95 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $800.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

