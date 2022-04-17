Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
