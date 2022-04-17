Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

