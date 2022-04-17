13,626 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SJW Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in SJW Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SJW Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $63.83 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

