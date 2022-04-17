Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stake Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.