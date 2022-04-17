Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,843 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.