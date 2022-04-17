Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth $492,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

National Bank Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.