Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

