Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,763 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

BCO opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

