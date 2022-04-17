Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 68,872 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,163 shares of company stock valued at $167,640 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACRE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 91.03%.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

