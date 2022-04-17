Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 175.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 880,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 561,400 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

