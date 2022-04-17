Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,875 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of METC opened at $19.43 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

