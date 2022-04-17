12,003 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $62.33 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

