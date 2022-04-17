Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,211,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $492.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.84 and its 200 day moving average is $515.52. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

