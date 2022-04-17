Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 9,935 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.