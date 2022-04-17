Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 26,949 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,793 shares of company stock worth $22,883,654 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

VNOM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

