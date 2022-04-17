Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.40% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 329,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the third quarter worth $788,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 92.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.87 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

