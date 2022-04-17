KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Position Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $196,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350 over the last quarter.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.25.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

