New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 641.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,578 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,377,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $7,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,766,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 997,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 953,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.50 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

