Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

