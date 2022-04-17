Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova by 9.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

