Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

GLDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GLDD opened at $13.87 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $913.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.