Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.03 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,581 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

FBND opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

