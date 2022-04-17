Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 115,128 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

