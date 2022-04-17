Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.03 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTS opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.24 and a 12-month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

