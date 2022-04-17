Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 41,846 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

FIVN opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

