Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,384 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of Marlin Technology worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 118,925 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 383.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

FINM opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

