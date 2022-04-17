Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 5,690 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,059 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

