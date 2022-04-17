Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

