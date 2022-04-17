iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387,186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,365,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,750,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

