Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after buying an additional 290,775 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

