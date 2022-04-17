Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 336.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,023 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Organogenesis worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.35 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $946.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $128.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

