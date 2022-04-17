Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

