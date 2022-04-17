Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.65) to GBX 5,675 ($73.95) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,400 ($70.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG opened at $68.50 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

