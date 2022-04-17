Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 45,247 Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $141,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPUH opened at $9.83 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

