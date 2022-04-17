9,795 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SXI opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

