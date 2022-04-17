Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,059 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSE:BIP opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

