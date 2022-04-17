Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.