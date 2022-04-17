Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

SPYG opened at $62.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

