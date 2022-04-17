Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.09 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,031 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 124,658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

