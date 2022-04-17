Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,514 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.06. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.