KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 301,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INKA opened at $9.96 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

