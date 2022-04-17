Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of EVRI opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

