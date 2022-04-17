Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 11,781 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 85.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monro by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Monro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

